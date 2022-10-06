The Canadian Océan bought the Verreault shipyard

It is located on the estuary of the St. Lawrence River
Québec
October 6, 2022
The Canadian maritime group Océan has bought the Verreault shipyard of Verreault Navigation that specialized in ship repair and transformation. The establishment, which is located in Quebec on the spacious estuary of the St. Lawrence River, was founded in 1956. Océan has announced that the acquisition will allow the group to carry out its growth plan for position yourself at your best for the realization of more projects large scale, especially those resulting from the long-term program term "Stratégie nationale de construction navale" (SNCN) of the Canadian Federal Government for the renewal of the national fleet of military ships.
