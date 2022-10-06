Fabio Maletti is the new secretary general of the AdSP of the Central-Northern Adriatic Sea
Appointment approved today by the Management Committee
Ravenna
October 6, 2022
Today the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Central-Northern Adriatic Sea has deliberated the appointment of engineer Fabio Maletti as new secretary general of the institution. Maletti, born in 1961, for twenty-five years in the Authority Portuale, holding the position of technical director since 2000, has already in the past held the role of secretary general for a few years.
"A choice - underlined the president of the AdSP, Daniele Rossi - which goes in the sign of continuity and recognition. Continuity, with respect to the path virtuous that the institution is doing and that we must continue to walk with determination to achieve challenging goals that we have set ourselves. And of the recognition towards the great work that the whole structure has carried out in recent years, continues today and will have to continue to carry out in the future in the interest of the port of Ravenna and those strategic objectives that are now linked to the realization of the port hub project and the works of the Plan National Recovery and Resilience».
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher