The Greek Attica obtains credit lines for 210 million euros

The Greek shipowning group Attica Holdings, active in the segment of the maritime transport of passengers and rolling stock, announced that have signed agreements with three national credit institutions to the activation of bilateral value financing lines total of 210 million euros with maturities between five and seven years, successfully completing the long-term refinancing termination of the group's credit lines maturing in 2022 and 2023. Attica pointed out that those agreements result in a reduction of the average interest rate.