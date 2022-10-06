In 2023 an increase of +27% in cruise traffic in the Adriatic ports is expected

In 2023 the traffic of cruise passengers in the ports of the Adriatic will be about 4.3 million passengers, with an increase of +27% on the current year, while the passenger traffic of the ferries and hydrofoils will be over 18 million, with a +5-10% on 2022. This is foreseen by the research company and consulting Risposte Turismo, which presented today in Bari these forecasts on the opening day of the fifth edition of Adriatic Sea Forum - Cruise, Ferry, Sail & Yacht, event conceived by the same company and organized this year in partnership with the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Southern and Pugliapromotion .
The new edition of the report "Adriatic Sea Tourism Report" by Risposte Turismo explains that next year we will witness the growth of sea tourism in the Adriatic, driven by forecasts of further traffic recovery cruise, from a general forecast of growth of that ferry indicated by the main ports of the two coasts and by trust of marinas and nautical charter companies in the volumes of customers expected for next year.
According to Risposte Turismo, if in 2023 cruise traffic will mark a clear recovery, however the overall figure will be still far from the historical record of the area recorded in 2019 with 5.7 million passengers. According to forecasts, next year Corfu will open the ranking of ports Adriatic cruises with over half a million passengers Expected. Similar performances are also expected from Dubrovnik (525,000) and Kotor (over 500,000). The Apulian ports of the Adriatic should accommodate over half a million passengers, in particular in the ports of Bari and Brindisi. These are forecasts the result of the projection made by Risposte Turismo on the estimates of 16 cruise ports of the Adriatic, ports of call that in 2022 have represented a total of 69% of the total passengers handled and 70% of the ship touched.
Analyzing then the passenger movement on ferries, hydrofoils and catamarans, according to the "Adriatic Sea Tourism Report" the 14 main ports of the Adriatic await for 2023 a increase in traffic compared to the current year, although with different intensity: on the one hand, in the eastern Adriatic it is more marked growth expected thanks to strengthening internal connections between the mainland and the islands; on the other hand it is expected low growth or substantial stability compared to 2022. Among the ports examined, positive forecasts for Zadar (2.3 million passengers, +4% on 2022), Dubrovnik (480,000, +3%), Sibenik (137,000, +3%), Rijeka (134,000, +60%). Good le performance of Bari and Brindisi, for which an increase in the +10% and which should therefore exceed respectively about 1.1 million and 400 thousand passengers.