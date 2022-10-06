testata inforMARE
07 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
06:15 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
CRUISES
In 2023 an increase of +27% in cruise traffic in the Adriatic ports is expected
According to Risposte Turismo, ferry and hydrofoil passengers will grow by +5-10% on 2022
Bari
October 6, 2022
In 2023 the traffic of cruise passengers in the ports of the Adriatic will be about 4.3 million passengers, with an increase of +27% on the current year, while the passenger traffic of the ferries and hydrofoils will be over 18 million, with a +5-10% on 2022. This is foreseen by the research company and consulting Risposte Turismo, which presented today in Bari these forecasts on the opening day of the fifth edition of Adriatic Sea Forum - Cruise, Ferry, Sail & Yacht, event conceived by the same company and organized this year in partnership with the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Southern and Pugliapromotion .

The new edition of the report "Adriatic Sea Tourism Report" by Risposte Turismo explains that next year we will witness the growth of sea tourism in the Adriatic, driven by forecasts of further traffic recovery cruise, from a general forecast of growth of that ferry indicated by the main ports of the two coasts and by trust of marinas and nautical charter companies in the volumes of customers expected for next year.

According to Risposte Turismo, if in 2023 cruise traffic will mark a clear recovery, however the overall figure will be still far from the historical record of the area recorded in 2019 with 5.7 million passengers. According to forecasts, next year Corfu will open the ranking of ports Adriatic cruises with over half a million passengers Expected. Similar performances are also expected from Dubrovnik (525,000) and Kotor (over 500,000). The Apulian ports of the Adriatic should accommodate over half a million passengers, in particular in the ports of Bari and Brindisi. These are forecasts the result of the projection made by Risposte Turismo on the estimates of 16 cruise ports of the Adriatic, ports of call that in 2022 have represented a total of 69% of the total passengers handled and 70% of the ship touched.

Analyzing then the passenger movement on ferries, hydrofoils and catamarans, according to the "Adriatic Sea Tourism Report" the 14 main ports of the Adriatic await for 2023 a increase in traffic compared to the current year, although with different intensity: on the one hand, in the eastern Adriatic it is more marked growth expected thanks to strengthening internal connections between the mainland and the islands; on the other hand it is expected low growth or substantial stability compared to 2022. Among the ports examined, positive forecasts for Zadar (2.3 million passengers, +4% on 2022), Dubrovnik (480,000, +3%), Sibenik (137,000, +3%), Rijeka (134,000, +60%). Good le performance of Bari and Brindisi, for which an increase in the +10% and which should therefore exceed respectively about 1.1 million and 400 thousand passengers.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
L'AdSP dell'Adriatico Centrale ha presentato il proprio primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità
Ancona
Raccoglie quanto attuato nel 2021 coniugando sostenibilità economica, sociale e ambientale
LOGISTICA
Ruggerone (Assologistica): affrontare il tema dei costi della logistica per contenere l'onda inflattiva
Padova
Può essere fatto - ha specificato - solo congiuntamente con tutta la filiera, integrando anche la committenza
LOGISTICA
Patto di collaborazione per la promozione e lo sviluppo del Sistema Logistico Veneto
Padova
È stato sottoscritto dai rappresentanti dei porti di Venezia e Chioggia, degli interporti e degli aeroporti della regione
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Il Cargo Integrity Group ha aggiornato la sua guida rapida sul CTU Code
Londra
La norma è volta alla sicurezza della movimentazione e del caricamento dei container
PORTI
Partita la procedura per elettrificare le banchine del porto di La Spezia
La Spezia
Nei prossimi giorni il bando di gara relativo al primo lotto di interventi di realizzazione delle infrastrutture energetiche
PORTI
Porto di Livorno, avviata la prima fase della riorganizzazione delle aree della sponda est della Darsena Toscana
Livorno
Pubblicato il primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità dell'AdSP
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Nuovo servizio ferroviario tra il porto di Genova e l'Ungheria di InRail
Genova
È realizzato per conto di uno dei maggiori produttori mondiali di nerofumo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk ordina a HHI sei portacontainer dual-fuel da 17.000 teu
Copenaghen
Potranno essere alimentate con metanolo verde e verranno prese in consegna nel 2025. Commessa del valore di 1,1 miliardi di dollari
La danese A.P. Møller-Mærsk ha ordinato alla società navalmeccanica sudcoreana Hyundai Heavy Industries
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Interporto Padova inaugura il nuovo terminal di 35mila metri quadri dedicato ai semirimorchi
Padova
Pasqualetti: il prossimo traguardo sarà la totale automazione delle operazioni di movimentazione
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Si fa più intenso il confronto tra carrier marittimi containerizzati e gli utenti dei loro servizi in vista della decisione sull'eventuale proroga del CBER
Bruxelles
I primi hanno inviato un documento alla Commissione UE motivando le ragioni del rinnovo del regolamento. I secondi hanno spedito una lettera alla commissaria Vestager in cui spiegano che l'attuale sistema premia solo i vettori marittimi
PORTI
Hapag-Lloyd comprerà i terminal portuali e le attività logistiche della cilena SAAM
Amburgo, Santiago
Accordo del valore di un miliardo di dollari
La compagnia di navigazione containerizzata tedesca Hapag-
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk ordina a HHI sei portacontainer dual-fuel da 17.000 teu
Copenaghen
Potranno essere alimentate con metanolo verde e verranno prese in consegna nel 2025. Commessa del valore di 1,1 miliardi di dollari
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
Prossimo avvio della privatizzazione del porto greco di Volos
Atene
Gara per l'acquisizione di almeno il 67% del capitale dell'Autorità Portuale
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
Grande spazio verrà dedicato al cronoprogramma delle nuove infrastrutture previste a sud della Svizzera
Convegno “Riparazioni navali in crescita: investimenti per il futuro di Genova”
Si terrà il 23 settembre nel capoluogo ligure
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
La croisière, "persona non grata" pour les bassins du port de Monaco
(L'Antenne)
Furious Phil Goff on a future without Port-omation
(Newsroom)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile