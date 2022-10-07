The Transport Regulatory Authority initiates the procedure for revising the rules on port concessions

The Transport Regulatory Authority (ART) has decided yesterday to initiate a review of the first measures of regulation in the port area that the authority had defined in mid-2018 (
of the 1st June
2018). The ART has specified that the new procedure is applies the impact analysis of the regulation referred to in the resolution of the Authority no. 54/2021 which approves the "Regulation of discipline of the Impact Analysis of Regulation and Verification of the impact of the regulation". The term of conclusion of the procedure referred to in yesterday's resolution 170/2022 is set for July 29, 2023.
Comments and other elements may be sent to ART useful from stakeholders no later than hours 24.00 on December 6th.