Holland Shipyards will build four fully electric and autonomous ferries

Trafikverket, the Swedish government transport agency, has awarded to the Dutch shipyard Holland Shipyards Group the tender for the construction of four new electric ferries in autonomous navigation, with remote control but with crew to board which may take control of the ship if necessary. The first delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2024 and the ships will be used in the Stockholm archipelago by Trafikverket Färjerederiet, the shipping company of Trafikverket which manages the agency's ferry fleet.
The new ferries will operate mainly with electricity, but they will be equipped with spare engines that can be powered by HVO biofuel. The naval units will have a high degree of autonomy (level 2 IMO) that will allow, in addition to autonomous navigation, to proceed independently also mooring and unmooring operations, and the operation of the doors for disembarkation and embarkation of the Motor vehicles. According to the project, battery charging electric on board will have to take only four minutes, the the time required to proceed with the landing activities, and embarkation.
The ferries will be 86.00 meters long, 14.24 meters wide and will be able to carry 60 cars. The order, of the total value of one billion Swedish kronor (EUR 92 million), in addition to the four Ferries also includes eight ship mooring facilities, four electric charging stations, a navigation simulator and a remote control center. Last Tuesday is a first contract was signed for the middle of the saleswoman.