Cepsa is ready to provide second-generation biofuels for ships

Having successfully completed the first test in Spain of use of advanced biofuels (2G) to power the propulsion of a ship, the Spanish oil company Cepsa has announced to be ready to offer second biofuels generation to its customers, including those in the maritime sector, fuel that - underlined the Iberian company - can reduce the CO2 emissions from maritime transport up to 85% compared to the use of conventional fuels. Cepsa has highlighted that is a biofuel that can be used on ships without making any changes and its characteristic, over to have a high potential to reduce CO2 emissions, is to be practically free of sulfur oxide (SOx).
The test was carried out on the cistena ship Montestena, of 81 thousand tons of gross tonnage, of the Spanish group Ibaizabal and lasted for several weeks of sailing. "This test - said director of the Bunker sector of Cepsa, Carlos Giner - confirms safety and technical feasibility the use of advanced biofuels in maritime transport, a sector that has the ambition to decarbonize and to which we are ready to provide these new sustainable fuels." "This solution - added director for the sector of biofuels from Cepsa, Javier Antúnez - demonstrates to the market that second generation biofuels can be used as primary fuels to help the sector achieve its emission reduction targets and that the its implementation is feasible in the short and medium term."