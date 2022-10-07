Inaugurated a new automated gate at the San Giorgio Terminal of the port of Genoa

At the San Giorgio Terminal (TSG) of the Gavio group in the port of Genoa has been inaugurated a new gate completely automated able to accommodate any type of traffic, from rolling stock to containers, to exceptional loads. The new infrastructure occupies an area of about 10,000 square meters and is equipped with two storage lanes of 300 meters long with three access and two exit tracks, as well as a passage specially dedicated to rail traffic. The new gate will optimize the accessibility of the entire heavy traffic in and out, traffic - he specified the company - which has grown steadily over time to exceed last year the 500,000 teu / equivalent and for which it is expect further volume increases in the future.
The access tracks of the new gate are completely remote and automated through the installation of sophisticated CAMERAS and laser readers with RFID technology that can read the plates of trucks, trailers, serial numbers of containers, detect any damage, read electronic seals of containers and then process a large amount of information related to loads that, interconnecting in real time with E-Port, the Port Community System of the port of Genoa, will allow to significantly speed up the system of access of the goods to the terminal, thus making traffic more fluid in entry and exit with a drastic reduction in waiting times.
Maurizio Anselmo, CEO of Terminal San Giorgio, highlighted that the work, which was made in about a year, it will also help to improve the viability port outside the terminal as it was designed consistent with the interventions of the Extraordinary Program of the Port Roads recently launched by the Authority of Port System and under construction also in the basin of Sampierdarena: the new accumulation lanes along Viale Africa, in fact, they will allow to welcome within the areas in concession to the terminal about fifty vehicles, decongesting so the port viability during the peaks of traffic.
On the occasion of the inauguration of the gate, which took place in the presence of the president of the AdSP, Paolo Emilio Signorini, Anselmo ha also specified that the new infrastructure, "thanks to the equipping a photovoltaic panel system, it is made totally autonomous from an energy point of view». 'The cost of realization of the work - announced the administrator TSG delegate - was more than three million euros and is a further commitment for Terminal San Giorgio, which in the last ten years it has made total investments for over EUR 60 million'.