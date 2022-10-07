On Monday in Milan will be held the public assembly of Alsea

Next Monday the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce of Milan, Monza Brianza Lodi will host the public assembly of Alsea (Lombard Association of Freight Forwarders and Hauliers) which, in collaboration with the Politecnico di Milano, is entitled "Crisis of globalization and reshoring: the new balances of trade international". We talk a lot about these issues and in the course the meeting will discuss, among other things, the prospects of Italian and foreign companies and what are the drivers that guide the choices of companies in this complex scenario international.
Program
|10:00 am
|START REGISTRATION
|
|MODERATES
|
|Stefano Elia - Professor of International Business, Politecnico di Milan
|
|INTRODUCTORY SPEECHES
|10:15
|Carlo Sangalli - President of the Chamber of Commerce
|10:30
|Betty Schiavoni - President of Alsea Milano
|
|THE RESHORING OF ITALIAN COMPANIES: TRENDS, RISKS AND OPPORTUNITY
|10:45
|Stefano Elia - Professor of International Business, Politecnico di Milan
|
|ROUND TABLE: The experience of companies
|11:15
|Sandro Salmoiraghi - Salmoiraghi spa
|
|Massimo Panzeri - Atolo spo
|
|Andrea Vezzani - Energica Motor Company spa
|
|REFLECTIONS ON THE CURRENT INTERNATIONAL CONTEXT
|11:45
|Giulio Tremonti - President of Aspen Institute
|
|CONCLUSIONS
|12:15
|Carlo De Ruvo - President of Confetra
|
|Alessandro Pitto - President of Fedespedì
|12:30
|LIGHT LUNCH