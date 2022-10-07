testata inforMARE
LOGISTICS
On Monday in Milan will be held the public assembly of Alsea
We will discuss "Crisis of globalization and reshoring: the new balances of international trade"
Milano
October 7, 2022
Next Monday the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce of Milan, Monza Brianza Lodi will host the public assembly of Alsea (Lombard Association of Freight Forwarders and Hauliers) which, in collaboration with the Politecnico di Milano, is entitled "Crisis of globalization and reshoring: the new balances of trade international". We talk a lot about these issues and in the course the meeting will discuss, among other things, the prospects of Italian and foreign companies and what are the drivers that guide the choices of companies in this complex scenario international.

Program

10:00 am START REGISTRATION

MODERATES

Stefano Elia - Professor of International Business, Politecnico di Milan

INTRODUCTORY SPEECHES
10:15 Carlo Sangalli - President of the Chamber of Commerce
10:30 Betty Schiavoni - President of Alsea Milano

THE RESHORING OF ITALIAN COMPANIES: TRENDS, RISKS AND OPPORTUNITY
10:45 Stefano Elia - Professor of International Business, Politecnico di Milan

ROUND TABLE: The experience of companies
11:15 Sandro Salmoiraghi - Salmoiraghi spa

Massimo Panzeri - Atolo spo

Andrea Vezzani - Energica Motor Company spa

REFLECTIONS ON THE CURRENT INTERNATIONAL CONTEXT
11:45 Giulio Tremonti - President of Aspen Institute

CONCLUSIONS
12:15 Carlo De Ruvo - President of Confetra

Alessandro Pitto - President of Fedespedì
12:30 LIGHT LUNCH
PORTI
Prossimo avvio della privatizzazione del porto greco di Volos
Atene
Gara per l'acquisizione di almeno il 67% del capitale dell'Autorità Portuale
