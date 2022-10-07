testata inforMARE
08 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
01:57 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
SHIPPING
Mitigation of OOCL's quarterly revenues
In the third quarter the volumes of containers transported by the fleet have decreased of -3.4%
Hong Kong
October 7, 2022
In the third quarter of this year it was further attenuated the growth trend of the company's revenues Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) containerized navigation of the Chinese group COSCO Shipping, a trend that relative to the only scheduled services between Asia and Europe, after 15 quarters consecutive increases, it has reversed.

Overall, in the period July-September 2022, the the company reported revenues of $5.0 billion, with an increase of +16.9% on the same period last year. It is continued, although less pronounced than in previous periods, the growth in revenues generated by transpacific services1, which are amounted to 1.9 billion (+21.5%), as well as those generated by intra-Asian services and with Australasia, which have totaled 1.5 billion (+29.6%), and revenues from services transatlantic, attested to 370.4 million dollars (+26.2%). The revenues from Asia-Europe services, on the other hand, fell by -1.4% to $1.3 billion.

Overall, the containerized cargoes transported by the OOCL's fleet in the third quarter of this year amounted to over 1.7 million teu, with a decrease of -3.4%. The reduction was determined by the contraction of the volumes transported on transpacific and Asia-Europe routes, even results respectively to 419 thousand teu (-14.5%) and 385 thousand teu (-7.3%), while, after more than four quarters of decline, the volumes transported on intra-Asian routes and with Australasia and on those transatlantic have increased rising to 830 thousand teu (+4.7%) and 114 thousand teu (+1.1%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
L'AdSP dell'Adriatico Centrale ha presentato il proprio primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità
Ancona
Raccoglie quanto attuato nel 2021 coniugando sostenibilità economica, sociale e ambientale
LOGISTICA
Ruggerone (Assologistica): affrontare il tema dei costi della logistica per contenere l'onda inflattiva
Padova
Può essere fatto - ha specificato - solo congiuntamente con tutta la filiera, integrando anche la committenza
LOGISTICA
Patto di collaborazione per la promozione e lo sviluppo del Sistema Logistico Veneto
Padova
È stato sottoscritto dai rappresentanti dei porti di Venezia e Chioggia, degli interporti e degli aeroporti della regione
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Il Cargo Integrity Group ha aggiornato la sua guida rapida sul CTU Code
Londra
La norma è volta alla sicurezza della movimentazione e del caricamento dei container
PORTI
Partita la procedura per elettrificare le banchine del porto di La Spezia
La Spezia
Nei prossimi giorni il bando di gara relativo al primo lotto di interventi di realizzazione delle infrastrutture energetiche
PORTI
Porto di Livorno, avviata la prima fase della riorganizzazione delle aree della sponda est della Darsena Toscana
Livorno
Pubblicato il primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità dell'AdSP
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Nuovo servizio ferroviario tra il porto di Genova e l'Ungheria di InRail
Genova
È realizzato per conto di uno dei maggiori produttori mondiali di nerofumo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk ordina a HHI sei portacontainer dual-fuel da 17.000 teu
Copenaghen
Potranno essere alimentate con metanolo verde e verranno prese in consegna nel 2025. Commessa del valore di 1,1 miliardi di dollari
La danese A.P. Møller-Mærsk ha ordinato alla società navalmeccanica sudcoreana Hyundai Heavy Industries
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Holland Shipyards costruirà quattro traghetti interamente elettrici ed autonomi
Hardinxveld-Giessendam
Sono stati ordinati dall'agenzia svedese Trafikverket
LOGISTICA
Lunedì a Milano si terrà l'assemblea pubblica di Alsea
Milano
Si discuterà di “Crisi della globalizzazione e reshoring: i nuovi equilibri del commercio internazionale”
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Cepsa è pronta a fornire biocarburanti di seconda generazione per le navi
Madrid
Concluso con successo un test su una tanker
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Adottato il nuovo pacchetto di sanzioni UE contro la Russia che mira a fermare le esportazioni marittime di petrolio russo
Bruxelles
Previsto il divieto di fornire trasporto marittimo verso Paesi terzi e servizi connessi di greggio o di prodotti petroliferi
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Interporto Padova inaugura il nuovo terminal di 35mila metri quadri dedicato ai semirimorchi
Padova
Pasqualetti: il prossimo traguardo sarà la totale automazione delle operazioni di movimentazione
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Si fa più intenso il confronto tra carrier marittimi containerizzati e gli utenti dei loro servizi in vista della decisione sull'eventuale proroga del CBER
Bruxelles
I primi hanno inviato un documento alla Commissione UE motivando le ragioni del rinnovo del regolamento. I secondi hanno spedito una lettera alla commissaria Vestager in cui spiegano che l'attuale sistema premia solo i vettori marittimi
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
Prossimo avvio della privatizzazione del porto greco di Volos
Atene
Gara per l'acquisizione di almeno il 67% del capitale dell'Autorità Portuale
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
Grande spazio verrà dedicato al cronoprogramma delle nuove infrastrutture previste a sud della Svizzera
Convegno “Riparazioni navali in crescita: investimenti per il futuro di Genova”
Si terrà il 23 settembre nel capoluogo ligure
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Greece, Albania fail to agree on maritime border issue in Prague
(EURACTIV)
Russia keen on investing in Iranian ports: Iran dep. min.
(MehrNews.com)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile