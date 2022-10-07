Mitigation of OOCL's quarterly revenues

In the third quarter of this year it was further attenuated the growth trend of the company's revenues Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) containerized navigation of the Chinese group COSCO Shipping, a trend that relative to the only scheduled services between Asia and Europe, after 15 quarters consecutive increases, it has reversed.
Overall, in the period July-September 2022, the the company reported revenues of $5.0 billion, with an increase of +16.9% on the same period last year. It is continued, although less pronounced than in previous periods, the growth in revenues generated by transpacific services1, which are amounted to 1.9 billion (+21.5%), as well as those generated by intra-Asian services and with Australasia, which have totaled 1.5 billion (+29.6%), and revenues from services transatlantic, attested to 370.4 million dollars (+26.2%). The revenues from Asia-Europe services, on the other hand, fell by -1.4% to $1.3 billion.
Overall, the containerized cargoes transported by the OOCL's fleet in the third quarter of this year amounted to over 1.7 million teu, with a decrease of -3.4%. The reduction was determined by the contraction of the volumes transported on transpacific and Asia-Europe routes, even results respectively to 419 thousand teu (-14.5%) and 385 thousand teu (-7.3%), while, after more than four quarters of decline, the volumes transported on intra-Asian routes and with Australasia and on those transatlantic have increased rising to 830 thousand teu (+4.7%) and 114 thousand teu (+1.1%).