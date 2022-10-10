5% of the capital of China's COSCO Shipping Holdings was sold free of charge to compatriot SAIC Motor
The share of China COSCO Shipping Corporation fell to 41.94%
Shanghai
October 10, 2022
Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corporation holds the 5% of the share capital of the Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings, which is listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai. The share, equal to 804.7 million shares, was sold free of charge to the automotive manufacturer by China COSCO Shipping Corporation, the Shanghai-based company owned directly from the Chinese government through 90% in the hands of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) and indirectly through the 10% owned by the National Council for Social Security Fund. Before the sale of cosco Shipping Holdings' share of ownership of China COSCO Shipping Corporation was equal to 49.94% of the capital, a share that has now fallen to 41.94%.
China COSCO Shipping Corporation was born on February 5 2016 from the merger of the Chinese shipping companies China Ocean Shipping (Group) Co. (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Co. ( of 10 and 11 December 2015 and 2 and 18 February 2016). The group currently operates a fleet of 1,413 ships of the total capacity of 113.47 million tonnes of deadweight capacity, of which 512 capacity container ships total amounting to 2.92 million teu.
Chinese public company Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (Group) Co. (SAIC Motor) was founded in 1955.
