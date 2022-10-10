testata inforMARE
11 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
06:13 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
LOGISTICS
Alsea, remove the obstacles that hold back Italy's international trade
The assembly of the Lombard association of freight forwarders and hauliers
Milano
October 10, 2022
The Lombard Association of Freight Forwarders and Hauliers Alsea highlighted the need to solve three problems that curb Italy's international trade. Over of today's public assembly of the association at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce of Milan, Monza Brianza Lodi, Betty Schiavoni, president of Alsea, highlighted that health maritime and air is characterized by a chronic lack of staff, doctors and technicians, who ensure that a air shipment that arrives at Malpensa in less than 24 hours of flight must also wait 5-6 days in certain periods for the release of a simple documentary clearance. "We are - he denounced - losing traffic to European ports and airports. A few doctors and technicians would be enough to overcome the problem but not you can recruit them. Let's solve the problem. First of all, let's remove the limited number for access to the faculty of medicine'.

Schiavoni noted that there is also "a chronic lack of staff in public administrations. Eliminate- proposed the president of Alsea - the feedback of the Guard of Import and export finance and let's allocate it to other tasks, given that Italy is the only country in Europe that has a double import and export control of the Customs and the Guardia di Finanza: we can no longer afford it."

Furthermore - he added - "the objectives of the officials public authorities intervening at customs time must be Modified. The premiums - explained Schiavoni - must be calculated not only on the basis of the checks performed but also on the growth of traffic, guaranteed by the efficiency of the administrations themselves. If in fact, it is an indispensable objective to guarantee controls efficient, as is that of allowing traffic to grow to make the Italian economy prosper. A goal not it must be to the detriment of the other: we need a right balance and, above all, the right attention to both these aspects".

During the assembly there was talk, in particular, of the evolution of new trends such as reshoring, i.e. choice by some companies - which had previously relocated - to return to Italy. Stefano Elia, professor of International business of the Politecnico di Milano, presented the results of a survey conducted on a sample of more than 700 companies to understand the choices of localization of activities production and supplies of Italian companies and the motivations underlying their choices. This investigation showed that about 30% of the companies that have relocated said they have already made a change in the strategy of localization, while the remaining 55% continue to maintain unaltered its choice of location. The backshoring of the production (total or partial) has so far been chosen by the 16.5% of the companies that had carried out production offshoring. More than 12% said they planned to bring back Italy production currently located abroad in the medium-long term (3-over 5 years). 14%, on the other hand, opted for a change of location abroad (nearshoringo further offshoring).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
PORTI
L'AdSP dell'Adriatico Centrale ha presentato il proprio primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità
Ancona
Raccoglie quanto attuato nel 2021 coniugando sostenibilità economica, sociale e ambientale
LOGISTICA
Ruggerone (Assologistica): affrontare il tema dei costi della logistica per contenere l'onda inflattiva
Padova
Può essere fatto - ha specificato - solo congiuntamente con tutta la filiera, integrando anche la committenza
LOGISTICA
Patto di collaborazione per la promozione e lo sviluppo del Sistema Logistico Veneto
Padova
È stato sottoscritto dai rappresentanti dei porti di Venezia e Chioggia, degli interporti e degli aeroporti della regione
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Il Cargo Integrity Group ha aggiornato la sua guida rapida sul CTU Code
Londra
La norma è volta alla sicurezza della movimentazione e del caricamento dei container
PORTI
Partita la procedura per elettrificare le banchine del porto di La Spezia
La Spezia
Nei prossimi giorni il bando di gara relativo al primo lotto di interventi di realizzazione delle infrastrutture energetiche
PORTI
Porto di Livorno, avviata la prima fase della riorganizzazione delle aree della sponda est della Darsena Toscana
Livorno
Pubblicato il primo Bilancio di Sostenibilità dell'AdSP
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
TRASPORTO FERROVIARIO
Nuovo servizio ferroviario tra il porto di Genova e l'Ungheria di InRail
Genova
È realizzato per conto di uno dei maggiori produttori mondiali di nerofumo
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Maersk ordina a HHI sei portacontainer dual-fuel da 17.000 teu
Copenaghen
Potranno essere alimentate con metanolo verde e verranno prese in consegna nel 2025. Commessa del valore di 1,1 miliardi di dollari
La danese A.P. Møller-Mærsk ha ordinato alla società navalmeccanica sudcoreana Hyundai Heavy Industries
CANTIERI NAVALI
Fondi pubblici ai cantieri navali finlandesi Meyer Turku e RMC
Helsinki
Lo rivela il quotidiano “Helsingin Sanomat”
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Canale di Suez, stabilito il nuovo record di transiti di navi relativo al mese di settembre
Ismailia
Nel terzo trimestre di quest'anno è stato segnato il nuovo record storico trimestrale con 6.252 navi
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Attenuazione dei ricavi trimestrali della OOCL
Hong Kong
Nel terzo trimestre i volumi di container trasportati dalla flotta sono calati del -3,4%
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Holland Shipyards costruirà quattro traghetti interamente elettrici ed autonomi
Hardinxveld-Giessendam
Sono stati ordinati dall'agenzia svedese Trafikverket
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Se a settembre i ricavi della Evergren sono lievemente cresciuti, quelli delle connazionali Yang Ming e WHL hanno imboccato un trend negativo
Taipei
Registrate variazioni percentuali del fatturato mensile pari rispettivamente a +5,5%, -15,8% e -27,7%
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
LOGISTICA
Ruggerone (Assologistica): affrontare il tema dei costi della logistica per contenere l'onda inflattiva
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
LOGISTICA
Lunedì a Milano si terrà l'assemblea pubblica di Alsea
Milano
Si discuterà di “Crisi della globalizzazione e reshoring: i nuovi equilibri del commercio internazionale”
MEETINGS
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
Lugano
Grande spazio verrà dedicato al cronoprogramma delle nuove infrastrutture previste a sud della Svizzera
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Adani Ports gets NCLT nod for acquiring balance 58.1 percent stake in Gangavaram Port through a share swap
(The Economic Times)
Hungary, Serbia agree to build pipeline to ship Russian oil to Serbia
(Reuters)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile