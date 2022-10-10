testata inforMARE
SHIPYARDS
Public funds to the Finnish shipyards Meyer Turku and RMC
This is revealed by the newspaper "Helsingin Sanomat"
Helsinki
October 10, 2022
The Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku of the German group Meyer Werft, which directly employs 2,000 people, would have asked the Finnish State for funding of up to 200 millions of euros. This is stated today by the Finnish newspaper "Helsingin Sanomat" specifying that the information came from three different sources and that, since the negotiations are still ongoing, the amount of financial support may change.

The newspaper recalls that if last year Meyer's turnover Turku was 1.1 million euros and the exercise is was closed with a loss of over -17 million euros. In addition the newspaper recalls that the Finnish shipyard, holding account also of its subcontractors, supports overall the work of about 9,500 people and buy practically all the equipment and materials for the construction of ships, as well as much of the design work, from its network of subcontractors, companies representing about 80% of the value of every new ship.

"Helsingin Sanomat" then announced that last June the Interministerial Committee for economic policy of the government would have supported the granting of a loan of 40 million euros to the Finnish shipyard Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC), with financing documentation that the Ministries of Economic Activities and Labour have classified as confidential as it would contain business secrets. The loan would have been disbursed at the end of the same month by the state investment company Suomen Teusliussijoitus. The latter owns 29.1% of the capital of the RMC.

The Finnish newspaper specifies that RMC, which is active also in the production of military ships, it has 210 employees to whom it is add 500 employees of subcontracted companies and in 2021 has recorded a turnover of 154.2 million euros, a liability operating of -53.6 million and a net loss of -58.4 million euro. "Helsingin Sanomat" finally recalls that last rmc's share capital was reduced to zero year.

Until about ten years ago the two Finnish shipyards they were part of the South Korean group STX. In 2014 the group Asian sold the Turku shipyard to the Meyer group, while during the same year Rauma Marine Constructions bought the shipyard of Rauma.
