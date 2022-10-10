Atlas Ocean Voyages has taken delivery of its second expedition cruise ship

The cruise line Atlas Ocean Voyages of Fort Lauderdale has taken delivery of the World Traveller
, new expedition cruise ship that was built by the shipyard West Sea (ex Astilleros Navales de Viana do Castelo - E.N.V.C.) of the Portuguese group Martifer. The new unit, with a capacity of 200 passengers, will support the World Navigator
, so far the only ship in the company's fleet US group MysticInvest Holdings
The World Traveller will be located in Ushuaia, in Argentina, from where he will make cruises in the region Antarctic with the maiden voyage that will sail next November 21. Subsequently the ship will be transferred to the Mediterranean to make itineraries departing from the ports of Seville, Lisbon, Barcelona, Nice and Civitavecchia. So the next August the World Traveller will carry out three cruises in the Arctic region.