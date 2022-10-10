Work has begun on the renovation of the Europa Terminal in the port of Antwerp
Visit of the President of the Liguria Region and the President of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
Anversa
October 10, 2022
Renovation work has started in the port of Antwerp of Europa Terminal, the container terminal operated by PSA Antwerp of the terminalist group PSA Corporation of Singapore. The interventions, which aim to guarantee access to the terminal to the latest generation container ships and to introduce measures for reduce emissions, will be articulated in three phases with a total duration of about nine years. The works will require a total investment of 335 million euros.
The works, the execution of which has been assigned to the temporary grouping of enterprises consisting of Artes-Roegiers, Artes-Depret, Herbosch-Kiere and Royal Westminster Boskalis, include the carrying out of dredging interventions to deepen from -13.5 at a maximum of about -16 meters the depths of 1,200 linear meters of the quay. In addition, the current front of the quay will be demolished to be replaced and everything will be done without interrupting the operation of the terminal. In addition PSA Belgium's Managing Director, Cameron Thorpe, stressed that the work will make it possible, inter alia, to increase the annual traffic capacity, which is about 1.8 million teu, of over 700 thousand teu.
Today, meanwhile, the Europa Terminal has been visited by the President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, together with the President of the Ligurian Sea Port System Authority Westerner, Paolo Emilio Signorini, to the CEO for the Europe, Mediterranean, North and South America areas of PSA. David Yang, to the member of the Board of Directors of PSA Italia, Giulio Schenone, to the CEO of PSA Genoa Investments, Roberto Ferrari. Toti then met tan Chong Meng, administrator delegate of the PSA International group.
"Today - explained the president of the Liguria Region illustrating the reasons for the visit - we are here to talk about the growth prospects of the port of Genoa, of which PSA is one of the main operators managing the terminals of Pra' and PSA Sech. The Genoese airport is an increasingly competitive airport thanks also to the main players in the terminal sector world level, who continue to believe and bet on the our stopover. The port of Genoa must aim to differentiate itself more and more from the point of view of activities, and be able to accommodate all the protagonists of the blue economy in such a way as to allow the best energies to express themselves, generating a positive competition that further stimulates the development'. "We are assisting - added the president of the AdSP, Signorini - to great changes in the world logistics, port and transport. Genova is in the center of these changes and today we have had a very much confrontation stimulating with one of the world's leading players, PSA, which operates also in our port, useful for planning decisions and investment of the port authority'.
