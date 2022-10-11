testata inforMARE
12 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
11:26 GMT+2
PORTS
In the third trimester the traffic of the container enlivened by the Turkish ports to and from Italy has fallen of the -22.0%
In the period 137 thousand teu were enlivened
Ankara
October 11, 2022
After seven consecutive quarters of strong growth, in the third quarter of this year the container traffic enlivened by the Turkish ports to and from Italy marked a sharp decline in the -22.0% having been equal to 137 thousand teu compared to 175 thousand in the period July-September of 2021. In the first nine months of 2022 this traffic flow amounted to 480 thousand teu, with a progression of +2.3% on the period January-September last year year.

Overall in the first nine months of this year the traffic of containers handled by the ports of Turkey were found equal to 9.35 million teu, with a slight increase of +0.3% on the same period of 2021. The total traffic of goods is attested to 408.8 million tons (+4.6%), of which 115.1 million tons in export (-0.2%), 181.5 million tons in import (+5.7%), 51.6 million tons of cabotage traffic (+10.8%) and 60,7 million tons of traffic in transit (+6.3%).

In the third quarter of 2022 alone, Turkish ports have globally handled 135.4 million tons of goods, with a increase of +0.8% on the corresponding period last year. The containerized traffic alone amounted to 2.97 million teu (-4.7%).
CROCIERE
Nel 2023 è previsto un incremento del +27% del traffico crocieristico nei porti dell'Adriatico
Bari
Secondo Risposte Turismo, i passeggeri dei traghetti e aliscafi crescerà del +5-10% sul 2022
