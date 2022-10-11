COSCO expects to close the first nine months of 2022 with a profit for shareholders up by +43.7%
In the third quarter alone, the increase amounted to about +6.6%
Shanghai
October 11, 2022
The Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. provides to archive the first nine months of 2022 with a profit for the shareholders of 97.2 billion yuan ($13.6 billion), with an increase of +43.7% on the corresponding period of last year year.
Based on the forecast for the first nine months of this year, the profit for shareholders related to only the third quarter of 2022 is expected to stand at around 32.5 billion yuan, with a smaller rise of 6.6% over the period July-September last year.
