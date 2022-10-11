Since last August, when from the port of Odessa is the first vessel under the agreement to allow, despite the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the restoration of cereal exports from Ukrainian ports of Greater Odessa (
of 22 July
2022), a total of 305 ships departed from the airports of Odessa, Chernomork and Yuzhne which exported 6.8 million tons of food products in Asian countries, Europeans and Africans.
This was announced by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, specifying that only last Saturday from the ports of Odessa and Chernomorks are set sail 13 ships with 231 thousand tons of agricultural products. Between these, the Argonaut bulk carriers with 71 thousand tons on board of wheat for Indonesia, Ali A with 7 thousand tons of wheat for Lebanon and Mehmet Bey with 8 thousand tons of seeds of soybeans for Egypt.