Generazione Mare was established, an association aimed at promoting the protection and sustainable development of the sea

In Gallipoli, on the occasion of the thirty-first edition of the "Review of the Sea" held from 6 to 9 October and organized by the Mareamico association, the founders of the newly established "Generazione Mare", association set up by a group of ten experts in professions of the sea with the aim of promoting both research scientific, analysis and study of safeguard solutions, use and sustainable development of the sea, acting as a link of connection between institutions, bodies, businesses and citizens, both education and prevention activities against impacts of human activities that insist on the ecosystem marine.
Generazione Mare is characterized by being based on promotion of a message, which has a double objective: of identity gender (and therefore against gender discrimination in all its declinations) and the sustainable and interdependent health of human beings, the animal and plant world, and their ecosystems shared, to be opposed to a patriarchal and sexist culture, energy-intensive, polluting and wasteful.
The statute provides that the association, open to all, without gender differences, recognise the key role of cooperation in addressing existing and emerging environmental challenges and in support the achievement of the objectives set out in the instruments international, Union and national for sustainable development, and for the protection of environmental, cultural and landscape heritage marine and marine-coastal.
On the occasion of the meeting in Gallipoli the foundresses of the association have appointed the board of directors that composed daniela addis (president), daniela mainenti (vice-president), Patrizia Lupi (secretary), Germana Borsetta (treasurer), Marzia Oak (adviser).
In the coming days the program of activities of Generazione Mare that aims to involve the greater number of female skills through meetings, conferences, educational activities to make known the opportunities that the world of the sea offers to women to develop career opportunities from the early years of instruction.