The Dutch van den Bosch will acquire part of the assets of compatriot Gé Simons

Dutch logistics company Van den Bosch to acquire part of the activities of compatriot Gé Simons International Transport focused, in particular, on the transport of dry bulk, including intermodal transport services with silocontainer pressurized to the Italian market. Operations by Gé Simons, in fact, are mainly focused on intermodal traffic between Western Europe, in particular the Benelux, north-western France and the Ruhr area, and Italy.
"The acquisition - explained the CEO of Van Den Bosch, Rico Daandels - will strengthen our position in the Italian market and will further develop the our activities in the dry bulk segment». Activities in the latter segment of the Gé Simons they will pass under the Van den Bosch brand with effect from next November 14th. With the transaction, Van den Bosch will also get ownership of Gé Simons' container fleet consisting of 40-foot pressurized silocontainer and several trucks, trailers and chassis. In addition, employees will also move to Van den Bosch of Gé Simons, both drivers and office workers, currently employed in the sector of activity that will come Yielded.