Offer of the Russian TransContainer to complete the acquisition of the compatriot SASCO

The Group's Russian intermodal company TransContainer Delo submitted an offer to the minority shareholders of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) to acquire their shares in SASCO, Russian shipping company referred to since mid-August TransContainer already holds 58.51% of the share capital. This was announced by the Russian news agency Interfax specifying that TransContainer offered a purchase price of 222 rubles for share, for a total value of the proposal of 1.72 billion rubles ($27 million) which gives SASCO a value of 4.15 billions of rubles.
SASCO's fleet consists of 13 ships between container ships, bulk carriers and ferries and is operational in Far East.