The Italian a.hartrodt bought the Genoese shipping company Fratelli Gambetta

The Italian a.hartrodt, a company of the German group a. hartrodt, bought the Genoese shipping company Fratelli Gambetta founded in 1965 by Gerolamo and Arturo Gambetta and still today run by the latter's son, Giulio, and his wife Elizabeth. Felix Wenzel, managing partner of the a. hartrodt group came from Hamburg to celebrate the union between the two companies, has underlined that «F.lli Gambetta combines a solid shipping and customer care activities with deep local roots, which fits perfectly with our way of understanding the commitment with the local community and of make it a little more global."
«The history of our company and the experience gained in decades of activity - explained Giulio Gambetta illustrating the new course of Fratelli Gambetta - they allowed us to be resilient to the impact that the Covid-19 epidemic has had on the world of transport and logistics, leading us to study new strategies aimed at strengthening the role of our profession, countering the disintermediation policies implemented by some carriers. As Heraclitus said, "panta rei", everything flows. So we too are ready to take new paths, finding in a. hartrodt the ideal partner, with its large network in continuous expansion but at the same time our own vocation tailor-made service».
Maurizio Fasce, regional CEO of the group German for the Mediterranean and Africa area, and Alberto Verardo, deputy ceo, they highlighted that that celebrated today is "a perfect operation, which combines the distinctive elements of a. hartrodt, first and foremost the network international of over 120 offices, with the deep knowledge of the local market of Fratelli Gambetta».