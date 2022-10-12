The components destined for the Honda plant in Atessa will be transported by rail from the port of Trieste to the Interporto d'Abruzzo

The components of Honda motorcycles imported from the Far East through the port of Trieste and destined for the establishment of the Honda Industriale Italia in Atessa, in Val di Sangro, will arrive by rail passing through the Interporto d'Abruzzo. The flow of transport is the result of an agreement signed today at the interport of Manoppello dalla Sangritana, the regional company of property of the Abruzzo transport company local public TUA, and Honda Industriale Italia.
Sangritana highlighted that the new agreement, together with those already in place for the automotive sector of Atessa with the Poland and with the Abruzzese Walter Tosto, marks a turning point in the regional transport system in which Sangritana carries out a role of strategic partner for connections with Asia and North Europe along the Adriatic ridge.