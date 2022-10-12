The consortium Webuild, Fincantieri, Fincosit and Sidra the construction of the New Foranea Dam of the port of Genoa

The consortium led by Webuild and composed of Fincantieri Infrastructure Maritime Works, Fincosit and Sidra, is awarded for a total auction value of 928 million of euro the construction of the first phase of the New Forane Dam of the port of Genoa. Commissioned by the System Authority Port of the Western Ligurian Sea, the work is part of the program extraordinary for the recovery of the port of Genoa, will be co-financed by the government with resources from the Complementary Fund to the NRP and will benefit from the Aid Decree. To the procedure negotiated for the realization of the work participated, in addition to the consortium led by Webuild, the grouping of companies formed from Gavio, Caltagirone, Acciona and RCM (
of 27 July
2022).
Webuild, which participates in the consortium with a share equal to 40%, has announced that for its realization will be employed more than a thousand people, including direct and third parties. The company highlighted that the New Foranea Dam will be a unique work to the world for the engineering complexity, both for the dimensions that for offshore construction, that is, totally in the open sea about 450 meters beyond the current breakwater, without that port activities be interrupted. Poggerà on seabeds with variable depths up to -50 meters, the world's greatest depth ever experienced for a dam foranea, and will have a total development of 6.2 kilometers, of which just over four kilometers included in the so-called Phase A works. For Phase A, currently funded, which concerns the construction of 4,125 meters of the dam, it is planned a base made at -50 meters deep through the use of seven million tons of material rocky, on which prefabricated elements in reinforced concrete composed of about 100 cellular caissons, of dimensions up to 33 meters high, 35 meters wide and 67 meters in length, each equivalent in height to a palace of ten floors.
Announcing the award of the work, the president of the Western Ligurian Sea System Authority, Paolo Emilio Signorini, specified that the work will start "at the early 2023, in full compliance with the deadlines set by the PNRR, to valley of the completion of the design", and "will end by the end of 2026'.