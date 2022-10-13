testata inforMARE
14 October 2022
LOGISTICS
Sanilog has raised 50 thousand euros of funds for the Giannina Gaslini Institute
Supported the training project of young hemato-oncologists
Roma
October 13, 2022
Sanilog, the supplementary fund of the National Health Service for employees in the sector to which the contract applies national collective of logistics work, freight transport and shipping, has collected 50 thousand euros to support the project of training of young hemato-oncologists of the Giannina Gaslini Institute of Genoa. The important solidarity initiative has seen the participation of UniSalute, ONHC ON Health Care Group, AIG, Group Fos and Accapierre.

"The collection - explained the general manager of the Giannina Gaslini Institute, Renato Botti - will serve to finance study contracts and research doctorates aimed at training in pediatric hemato-oncology of young doctors and researchers, who will be the professionals of tomorrow, in a sector where the super-specialized competence is of fundamental importance for patient care. We really are grateful to Sanilog and the companies that have chosen to join this an initiative of great value for our hospital».

"We are proud - said the president of Sanilog, Piero Lazzeri - of the important result achieved by this fundraiser in favor of absolute excellence in the national and international paediatric health scene. On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Fund I would like to thank you again once UniSalute, ONHC ON Health Care Group, AIG, Fos Group and Accapierre for having enthusiastically joined this initiative solidarity, providing concrete support to the formation of futures hemato-oncologists of the Gaslini Institute».
