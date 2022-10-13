On Monday Grimaldi will activate a new ro-pax maritime service between the ports of Naples and Palermo

Next Monday the Grimaldi group will inaugurate a new three-weekly line between the ports of Naples and Palermo dedicated the transport of passengers and goods with the use of the ro-pax ship Cruise Ausonia
. It is a unit capable of carry up to 1,820 passengers and 1,920 linear meters of goods rolling stock (cars, vans, trucks, semi-trailers, etc.).
As part of the service there are evening departures (hours 20.30) every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from Naples and every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Palermo, with arrival at the port of destination the next morning (06.30 am). In addition, for the summer season it is planned to double the frequency of the line with six departures per week from both harbours.