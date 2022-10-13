Confitarma mourns the death of Stefano Telesio

The Italian Shipowners' Confederation mourns stefano's death Telesio, one of the founders of the Genoese shipping company Carboflotta and member of the board of Confitarma since 1977 and member of the Executive Committee of the Confederation shipowners from 1982 to 1994 and then, in 1997, give up his place to his son Enrico continuing to manifest his belonging to Confitarma.
"The entire Italian Shipowners' Confederation - he declared the president of Confitarma, Mario Mattioli - is in mourning and expresses to his children Enrico and Paola and to their whole family the deep condolences for the death of Stefano Telesio. Ours shipping has lost an important protagonist, a great entrepreneur of the sea. Exemplary man for style and ethics, silently has led since the mid-50s his group shipowner that today, strong of its long tradition and experience, owns and manages an important fleet of ships LPG tankers'
«When in the 90s I started my associative life - Mattioli recalled - we young people looked with great respect and admiration that group of great shipowners of which Stefano Telesio it was part. I remember him with great sympathy for his subtle Genoese humor and always with his inevitable pipe in his hand. There he will be missed."