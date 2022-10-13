In the third trimester the traffic of the goods in the port of Singapore is diminished of the -1,4%

In the third quarter of this year, for the fourth period consecutive quarterly, the traffic of goods in the port of Singapore declined to 146.4 million tons, with a decrease of -1.4% on the quarter July-September of 2021. The decline was determined, so as in the previous four quarters, from the contraction of loads containerized that amounted to 85.8 million tons (-4.9%), with a handling of containers equal to 5.6 million teu (+2.0%), and the reduction, the fourth in a row, of traffic of non-oil bulk that stood at 5.2 million tons (-4.6%). On the other hand, oil bulk with 48,7 million tons (+2.1%) and net increase of goods conventional with 6.7 million tons (+32.0%).
In the month of September of this year alone the port of call Asian handled 46.3 million tons, with a drop in -4.1% on September 2021. The only traffic contaminated is state of 26.7 million tons (- 9.2%) with less than 3.1 million of container teu enlivened (-1.7%).
In the first nine months of 2022 the total figure was 435,0 million tons, with a decrease of -3.3% on the same period last year, with only one container traffic which was equal to 260.1 million tons (- 4.5%) and was made with a container handling equal to 28.0 million teu (-0.5%).