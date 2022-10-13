Meeting on the Blue Economy between the Italian and Tunisian maritime clusters

In recent days at La Goulette. in Tunis, at the headquarters of the Tunisian Maritime Cluster the MEDBLEUE conference was held 2022 which brought together the main Active Italian and Tunisian actors in the economy of the sea in order to discuss concrete actions to be undertake to strengthen cooperation between the north bank and the shore south of the Mediterranean. Partnership between maritime clusters Italian and Tunisian national is of strategic importance for the entire process of cooperation between the Blue ecosystems Economy of the north shore and the southern shore of the Mediterranean, also from a perspective to provide support for the creation of new maritime clusters national in Maghreb countries, such as Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania, as well as for the creation of a Maritime Cluster Maghreb.
For the Italian system, the Technological Cluster was present National Blue Italian Growth, Federation of the Sea, the Institute National Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics (OGS), with the assistance of the WestMED Clusters Alliance, while for the side Tunisian attended by the Tunisian Maritime Cluster, the Office de la Marine Marchande et des Ports (OMMP), the port of Rades. The activities were carried out in the presence of the Embassy Italian, the Tunisian Embassy, the DG of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tunisian foreign affairs and the Mayor of Tunis, who gave a important support, crucial for the success of the initiative.