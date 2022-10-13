Wilhelmsen buys Vopak's shipping agency business

The Norwegian Wilhelmsen has made a deal to buy the entire capital of Vopak Agencies, the group company Dutch terminalista Vopak, specialized in the segment of liquid bulk, which operates maritime agency services for the tanker ship sector and is active in Europe northwest. Vopak Agencies will become part of the Wilhelmsen Port Services, a Norwegian group company that provides maritime agency services.
The agreement also includes the acquisition of 50% of Diize, company that develops digital solutions for the sector maritime that will continue to be 50% owned by Vopak Ventures.