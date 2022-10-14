BIMCO calls for the inclusion of non-European recycling yards in the list of plants authorised by the EU

The International Association of Shipping Companies and BIMCO maritime operators highlighted the need for in the list of shipyards and ship recycling facilities authorized by the European Union for sustainable dismantling of naval units are included non-EU establishments. The request comes on the basis of the analysis "Report on the European List of Ship Recycling Facilities" commissioned from the association to the British Marprof Environmental and junta to the third edition that notes how, despite the list of authorized construction sites continue to insert new operators, however, the new entrants did not result in a significant increase in overall ship dismantling capacity of the authorized construction sites and able to meet the needs of the global shipping industry.
"To date - explained the secretary general and director BIMCO General, David Loosley - not yet included in the EU list of installations of the main recycling states of ships such as India, Bangladesh or Pakistan that can satisfy the recycling command of larger ships. Many construction sites - underlined Loosley referring to Asian plants - have made considerable efforts to improve their facilities. We believe that the focus on the inclusion of some of these structures in the list should grow if these meet the hong kong convention standard (the international norm on safe and environmentally friendly ship recycling, ed), which we believe should be ratified the first possible',
BIMCO has specified that, in general, plants authorised by the EU which are part of the Member States of the Union European provide local solutions tailored to a market of recycling niche ships, or focus on dismantling of offshore structures. Therefore - highlighted the association - European shipyards are not dedicated to recycling of large ocean-going ships and therefore do not have a capacity sufficient for the dismantling of these ships. BIMCO analysis notes that Turkey's shipyards are the only ones that contribute significantly to Europe's capacity to ship recycling. In this regard, BIMCO has specified that, while the third edition of the analysis was about to be published commissioned by the association, a draft was published of the EU list for September 2022 from which they are two Turkish factories were removed due to shortcomings.
The analysis also points out that the strategic importance of ship recycling activities within the General strategy of the European Commission is becoming always clearer and more essential. "BIMCO - he specified Loosley - agrees on the existence of significant potential for the ship recycling sector in contributing to the economy circular, since it supplies large steel industries amount of scrap metal, thus reducing the need for primary metals. A study commissioned in the 2009 by the World Bank, to give an example - he noted - has noted that Bangladesh has met 50% of its needs of steel from national ship recycling'.