14 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
22:01 GMT+2
Decisive decrease in containerized traffic in the Russian port terminals of the GPI
The one through Finnish ports is growing
San Pietroburgo
October 14, 2022
In the third quarter of this year the container terminals in the ports Russians of Russia's Global Ports Investments (GPI) have enlivened a containerized traffic equal to 202 thousand teu, with a strong contraction of -49.7% on the corresponding period of 2021. GPI has made it known that in the period the traffic of containers in the whole Russian port market has been pairs to 869 thousand teu (- 34.2%). In addition, the Multi-Link Terminals joint venture between GPI and cma Terminals of the French group CMA CGM has handled over 26 thousand teu in Finnish ports, with a marked increase of +59.6%.

In the third quarter of 2022, if the traffic of rolling stock and cars in the terminals of the Russian group they remained stationary as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, bulk traffic marked a growth of +26.3% settling at 1.18 million tons.

In the first nine months of this year container traffic enlivened by the Russian port terminals of GPI amounted to 813 thousand teu, with a decrease of -31.7% on the corresponding period of 2021, on an overall figure of the Russian port market which is state pairs to 3,08 million teu (- 22.9%). In the Multi-Link period Terminals has enlivened almost 81 thousand teu in ports Finns (+43.4%). The traffic of rolling stock has totaled more than 4 thousand tons (-76.9%), those of cars have been equal to more of 18 thousand vehicles (- 77.7%) and bulk traffic to 2.39 million tons (-32.8%).
