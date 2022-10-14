Convivial evening of the Propeller Club of Genoa on the Genoese maritime professionalism

Next October 26 in Genoa, on the occasion of the evening inauguration of the event "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistic meet Industry - Seaside Edition" to be held from 26 to 29 October and that the association has been called to organize, The International Propeller Club Port of Genoa will hold at the Villa Lo Zerbino your next convivial meeting. The meeting, organized in the form of a round table, will by theme "Maritime cluster between present and future: Genoese professionalism in comparison".
At the round table, which will begin at 21.10 after the social dinner, will be attended by Alberto Dellepiane, president of Assorimorchiatori, Filippo Gallo, president of CISCo, Paolo Pessina, president of Assagenti, and Alessandro Pitto, president di.Fedespedi. Moderator of the evening will be Fabio Pasquarelli, director of Transport (Telenord).