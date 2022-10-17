testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
In the year ended last September 30 the maritime traffic in the Panama Canal has grown of +3.8%
In the single trimester July-September the transits of oceanic ships are increased of +3.8%
Panama
October 17, 2022
In fiscal year 2022 of the Canal Authority of Panama, an exercise that ended last September 30, in the Panamanian Canal A total of 13,003 ships passed through oceanic trade, with an increment of +3.8% compared to to the previous year, with 72.2% of transits made by 9,384 Panamax ships and 27.8% from 3,619 NeoPanamax ships. Ships transited transported 291.7 million tons of goods (+1,5%). Including smaller vessels, in operation Fiscal 2022 the Central American Canal has been crossed from a total of 14.239 ships (+6.7%).

In the July-September quarter of this year alone, the channel is was crossed globally by 3,373 ships, with a progression +5.2% on the same period of 2021. The transits of ships only oceanic commercial have been 3.163 (+3.8%), unit that They had on board 73,3 million tons of goods (+7.7%).
