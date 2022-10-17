In the second trimester of this year the traffic of the goods in the French ports has increased of +4.3%

In the second quarter of this year, French ports have handled a total of 72.3 million tons of goods, data made known by the Service des Données et Études Statistiques (SDES) of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and of the territorial cohesion of Paris and which represents a increase of +4.3% on the corresponding period of 2021, an increase by +11.4% on the second quarter of 2020 when the activity of French ports of call were particularly affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and a decrease of -8.3% on second quarter of 2019 when the health crisis was not yet Started.
In the second quarter of 2022, the only goods on landing are amounted to 47.8 million tons (+4.1% on the second trimester 2021, +19.7% on the second quarter of 2020 and -7.1% on the second quarter 2019) and those at boarding at 24.5 million tons (+4.7%, -1.9% and -10.4% respectively).
In the miscellaneous goods sector alone, 27.5 were handled million tons of cargo (-4.3%, +19.6% and -7.1%), of which 12.6 million tons of containerized goods (-0.5%, +40.7% and +1.0%) made with a handling of containers equal to almost 1.4 million teu (+2.0%, +43.3% and +6.4%) and 14.1 million teu tons of rolling stock (-6.8%, +3.7% and -13.3%). The traffic of the liquid bulk stood at 31.1 million tonnes (+16.4%, +8.5% and -7.4%) and that of dry bulk at 13.7 million of tons (-1.1%, +3.2% and -12.4%).
Relative to the largest volumes of traffic enlivened in the second quarter of this year by French ports, Haropa, the port system consisting of the ports of call of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris, handled 20.9 million tons of cargoes (+8.0% +22.3% and -8.4%), the port of Marseille 18.8 million tons (-4.4%, +15.9% and -4.2%), the port of Dunkirk 12.1 million tons (-2.9%, +13.4% and -11.8%), the port of Calais 9.2 million tons (-8.5%, +1.0% and -16.8%), the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire 7.1 million tons (+74.7%, -9.4% and -7.9%), the port of La Rochelle 2.4 million tons (+19.9%, 0% and +12.9%) and the port of Bordeaux 1.7 million tons (+4.9%, +14.6% and +1.6%).