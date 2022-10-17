The AdSP of the Strait presents the masterplan for the redevelopment of the port of Reggio Calabria

"The port of Reggio Calabria will have to become, According to the programming shared with the municipal administration, a passenger port integrated with the city promenade through the interventions for the realization of the Museum of the Mediterranean and the redevelopment of the Rione Candeloro». So the President of the Port System Authority of the Strait, Mario Mega, summarized what are the objectives of the masterplan for the redevelopment of areas, structures and infrastructures in the port of Reggio Calabria defined by the architectural firm Genoese Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia.
Mega specified that the purpose of the project is to "Develop an overall vision for successful development to keep together the port functions with the needs of use direct of those spaces by citizens and tourists. The Proposed solutions - he explained - will allow to reduce to the minimum operational areas with access restrictions for compliance of the security standards enhancing the other port areas with functions of more direct livability. The removal of cement silos, almost completed, and the demolition of the old ones existing buildings at the root of the Banchina Vecchia di Levante, which will be scheduled as soon as possible, are the first signs of a change that will transform the port into a living room of the city'.
The project involves the construction of a passenger terminal in the outer basin area; the redevelopment of buildings existing converted into offices; in the recreational area, at the Banchina Vecchia di Levante, the implementation of piers and integration with a new canopy in the inner basin. The Overall Masterplan includes the introduction of an activity additional cruise, to integrate, within the port, a new tourist function and, consequently, the insertion of volumes technicians, of a cold ironing system to allow ships at the mooring to turn off the engines on board and docks. At service of cruise traffic has been designed the construction of a terminal of 1,100 square meters, of which 800 outdoor with attached parking areas. It is also provided the construction of a mooring for mega yachts with pier parallel to the pier. The mooring area for hydrofoils with new piers and a new shelter for travelers. Part of the existing volumes will be demolished to clean up the area.
The AdSP of the Strait has estimated the costs of the interventions, which include the construction of a park and which include those of plant engineering and maintenance nature of the seabed, will amount to about 33 million euros. The institution has specified that these resources are already available and financed with 15 million euro from the State Budget for the year 2021 (amendment Cannizzarro), with 6.5 million with PNRR funds for SEZ areas and with about 11.5 million with funds of the autonomous budget of the AdSP.
It is expected to start the design tenders of the individual interventions already in the coming months to be able to have the projects and the necessary authorisations by the end of 2023. In 2024 the tender and the start of work is expected, which will be It believes they will be completed by 2026.