Published the tender for the construction of the north pier of the port of Pescara

The Abruzzo Region has announced that the Regional Activity Company Produttive (ARAP) has published the call for tenders for the realization of the north pier of the port of Pescara, amounting to 20.4 million euro, with a deadline for the submission of tenders which is has been set for November 14.
"The commitment we had made to modernize the port of Pescara and make it also capable of accommodating a passenger traffic - commented the president of the regional body, Marco Marsilio - is taking shape on time. In recent months there had been the assignment of the construction site for seven and a half million euros for the breakwater and the emergence of the suffocated barrier of the north pier Now we are going to complete the intervention. This is another Battle won. A project that was supposed to start in 2016, but which when we took office was still locked in drawers. ARAP has been able to translate our strategic objectives into reality and for the city of Pescara a new season is approaching for as regards tourism and the maritime economy'.