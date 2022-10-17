To September the traffic of the container in the port of Hong Kong is diminished of the -9,9%

Last month, the decline in container traffic in the port of Hong Kong which has been pairs to 1,38 million teu, with a bending of the -9,9% on the September 2021. After an increase of +2.8% recorded in the second This year's quarter, traffic in the following quarter containerized in the Chinese port of call is again decreased being piled to 4,25 million teu, with a reduction -8.4% on the period July-September 2021.
The overall figure for the first nine months of 2022 is 12,68 million teu, with a contraction of the -5,0% on the same last year's period.