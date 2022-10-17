testata inforMARE
18 October 2022
Two more weeks of strike in the port of Liverpool have been proclaimed
Peel Ports reminds the Unite union that traffic volumes have been declining for months and will be even more so in the future
Liverpool
October 17, 2022
The blockade of the activities of the port will be repeated of Liverpool caused by the workers' protest led by the Unite the Union union demanding more wage increases higher than those proposed by Peel Ports, the company of the Whittaker family's Peel Group, which owns and operates the English port of call. The trade union organization has in fact Relaunched the protest by announcing another two weeks of strike from 24 October to 7 November next, provided that the new communications released today by Peel Ports do not seem to be able to ask for. This morning, in fact, the company sent a letter to Steven Gerrard, National Coordinator for Unite's Ports, and similar letters to the workers of the port, in which substantially reiterates the proposal for increases submitted to the union.

Pointing out that Peel agreed to grant an increase salary of +11% to the workers of the shipyard Cammell Laird, who is part of the group, Unite's Secretary General, Sharon Graham, highlighted that "Peel Holdings is extremely profitable and can absolutely afford to pay to Our associates an adequate salary increase. He did it with Cammell Laird - Graham noted - so why not with the port of Liverpool? Instead of dealing to solve this Controversy - he added - the company has chosen to threaten the cutting jobs and repeatedly misrepresenting terms of the agreement he presented. Our associates are resolute and They have the full support of their union. The company - concluded Graham - must propose a salary increase that they can welcome, or the strike continues."

For his part, David Huck, Chief Operating Officer of Peel Ports, in the letter sent to Gerrard he pointed out that the company "has increased the package offered by more than +204% since the beginning of the negotiations took place six months ago" and denounced that in this "The union made few attempts to negotiate." "So," Huck wrote, "we are concerned about the fact that Union is concerned. has no interest in resolving the issues through the collective bargaining agreements that we have put in place." Huck accused the union of offering to conclude yesterday. negotiations on the basis of a salary increase of +15.7%. "We are arrived at a point - Huck argued - where what Union requires is irresponsible, unsustainable and harmful to prospects for growth and employment of enterprises, Liverpool city region and regional economy and It therefore impacts thousands of jobs in the supply chain'.

In the letter, Huck recalled that he had informed the Syndicate that the volumes of traffic enlivened by the port of Liverpool have started to fall and that in the last three months the Volumes of containerized cargoes decreased in parallel with negative trend of the UK economy. A downturn - has stated - -15% compared to what were forecasts. Huck specified that this is not a temporary reduction, but at long-term, with current forecasts pointing to a lasting minimum drop of -30%.
