Assarmatori, with Wednesday's vote on FuelEU Maritime it is necessary to confirm the exemptions for connections subject to public service obligations

Ahead of Wednesday's vote by Parliament European initiative, meeting in plenary session in Strasbourg, on the FuelEU Maritime, the proposal for a regulation to promote the use of Sustainable marine fuels, the Italian shipowning association Assarmatori urges to confirm the exemption regime for links subject to public service obligations and for those with the smaller islands and to reject those amendments which, to the contrary - the association has highlighted - would put to jeopardize, if accepted, a constitutionally guaranteed principle such as that of territorial continuity.
Specifying that Wednesday's decision will be based on an agreement already reached within the Parliamentary Committee on Transport and Tourism which, although not Fully satisfying the association, it represents an important Step forward to protect island connections, mobility local and the tourist industry closely linked to all this, the president of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, explained that, "In addition to providing for these important exemptions, which we hope to strengthen and extend to all islands during the Subsequent negotiations with a view to the approval of the final text of the Regulation, together with the correction of some elements critics who remain, the agreement reached in the Commission welcomes also important elements regarding the liability profile with regard to the penalties provided for in the proposal itself. The shipping companies, in fact - Messina has specified - not would be held accountable for violations if, appropriately, equipped to draw energy from the ground with cold ironing, this was not possible due to lack or malfunction of the infrastructure. Similarly, if fuel is not available alternatives, responsibility for the payment of penalties would fall on the fuel supplier, with which the shipowner has entered into a contract, which is found to be in default. A logical and common sense reasoning, which must be confirmed by Parliament, also rejecting those amendments which would jeopardise territorial continuity."
"As said - concluded the president of Assarmatori - Despite the advances, some critical elements remain that will have to be addressed and resolved in the following steps Negotiating. But on Wednesday a game is already played important and we hope that the Members of the European Parliament, starting from those Italians, know how to grasp the scope of these measures, confirming the agreement reached in the Commission. Thanks in This must be addressed to Members who have worked for protect these services and the specificity of our country".