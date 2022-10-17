Port of Naples, seized a cargo of over 88 kilos of cocaine

The Guardia di Finanza and the Customs Office of Naples have identified and seized inside the port of Naples a cargo of more than 88 kilos of cocaine concealed in a sea outlet of a container ship under maintenance in the Neapolitan airport. The amazing was divided into 77 loaves and two bottles, at the liquid state, found on board the flag vessel Panamanian. The discovery occurred in the context of the controls customs prepared in the port area and, in particular, to the container ship that had been taken to a dry dock for carry out repair operations.
The inspection, carried out by the financiers, of the sea intakes of the ship, hull cavity that during navigation are immersed about eight meters deep and are used to ensure the cooling of the engines, allowed to identify, cleverly concealed on the bottom of one of them, two Bags with the 77 loaves and the two bottles inside. Once open the casings, sealed to prevent the ingress of water Sea, the analyzes carried out confirmed that the white powder present inside them is pure cocaine and that in the two bottles is present the same amazing to the state liquid, mixed with stimulants.