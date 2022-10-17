In the third trimester the traffic of the container enlivened from the terminals of the COSCO group is dropped of -1.3%

In the first nine months of this year the port container terminals managed by the Chinese COSCO Shipping Ports have enlivened a containerized trade pairs to 77,4 million teu, with a decrease of -1.5% on the corresponding period of 2021 which is was determined by the reduction of -5,0% of the traffic enlivened from the terminals of the group in China, attested to 53,6 million teu, while the traffic handled by the group's foreign terminals is increased by +7.3% rising to 23,8 million teu.
In the third quarter of 2022 alone, the overall figure is State of 27,2 million teu, with a contraction of the -1,3% on the Same period as last year. The only terminals in China have enlivened 19,0 million teu (- 2.8%), while traffic in the foreign harbour terminal has been of 8,2 million teu (+2,5%).
Among the main terminals of the group in the region of Mediterraneo, in the first nine months of this year the Piraeus branch Container Terminal (PCT) of the Greek port of Piraeus has enlivened almost 3,3 million teu (- 10.5%), while in the single third trimester The traffic has been of beyond 1,1 million teu (- 12.3%). In the two periods of traffic handled by the Spanish subsidiary COSCO Shipping Ports (Spain) Terminals was respectively of 2,7 million teu (+1.2%) and 901 thousand teu (- 1.7%).