Terminal Investment Limited will operate the new container terminal at the port of Walvis Bay

Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) of the shipowning group Helvetico Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has been awarded the management of the new container terminal in the port of Walvis Bay, Namibia, which has become operational at the end of summer 2019. Namibia Port Authority (Namport) provides that the concession contract, which lasts 25 years, will be subscribed during the first quarter of next year. The agreement - specified the CEO of the Namport, Andrew Kanime, announcing the award of the contract - will include binding commitments including the implementation of dredging and expansion of port channels. Kanime recalled that Namport invited five global operators to participate in the race and the TIL, which is active in 31 countries, is was one of two companies that submitted a bid.
The new terminal, as well as for imports and exports of Namibia, will also be dedicated to the traffic of transhipment that in the intentions will be the activity that will allow rapid growth in volumes. In this regard, Kanime specified that only one international company has the possibility of developing traffic more than could have done Namport, which so far operates the terminal, being in the possibilities of the Authority to move a volume of containerized trade not exceeding 750 thousand teu Annual. In addition, Kanime specified that the revenue generated From the activity of the container terminal can be also used to meet payments under the loan of USD 2.9 billion from Namibia (USD 160 million) US dollars) granted to the Authority by the African Development Bank, funds that have been used to cover part of the costs for the carrying out of the sea fillings necessary to build the platform of the new container terminal that has been built by the Chinese China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).
The container terminal covers an area of 40 hectares and has a of quay of 600 meters. With the new infrastructure, the capacity of annual traffic of the port of Walvis Bay will rise from 350 thousand to 1.1 million teu.