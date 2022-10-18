In the third trimester the traffic of the goods in the port of Barcelona has grown of +3.2%
The only item increasing compared to the pre-pandemic period is that of containerized goods
Barcellona
October 18, 2022
Last month the port of Barcelona has enlivened 5,2 million of tons of goods, with a bending of the -3,9% on September 2021 which is the first percentage data of negative sign after eight months of growth and that attenuates the rise in volumes handled in the entire third quarter of 2022. In the latter period the Total volumes amounted to 17.3 million tonnes, with an increase of +3.2% on the same trimester last year, with a more pronounced progression of +22.8% on the third quarter of 2020 when the harbour activity was particularly affected by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and with a growth of +2.4% on the third trimester of 2019 when the Health crisis had not yet begun.
The only commodity item to increase compared to the Pre-pandemic period is that of containerized goods that in the third quarter of this year stood at 10.0 million of tons, with increases respectively of +3.6%, +31.7% and +16.5% on the corresponding periods of 2021, 2020 and 2019. In terms of 20-foot containers handled, container traffic is State pairs to 932 thousand teu (respectively +1.9%, +32.3% and +11.9%), of which 513 thousand teu in import and export (- 3.1%, +14.9% and +3.7%) and 419 thousand teu in transit (+8.7%, +62.5% and +23.8%).
In the period July-September 2022 conventional goods enlivened from the Spanish port of call have totaled 2,9 million tons (+5.8%, +19.8% and -0.2%), solid bulk 917 thousand tons (- 18.2%, +8.2% and -8.5%) and liquid bulk 3.5 million tons (+7.2%, +7.9% and -20.9%), of which 2,7 million tons of hydrocarbons (+18.4%, +10.7% and -19.2%) and 747 thousand tons of other cargoes (-20.4%, -1.5% and -26.9%). The traffic of new cars has been of 130 thousand vehicles (+46.6%, +26.7% and -20,3%).
In the passenger sector, in the third quarter of this year the Cruise traffic was 995 thousand people, with a increase of +369.8% on the third trimester of 2021 and a decrease of the -13.9% on the third quarter of 2019, while in the period July-September of 2020 the crocieristico traffic was stopped at cause of the pandemic. Ferry passenger traffic is State of 823 thousand units (+52.4%, +147.7% and +20.3%).
In the first nine months of this year the total traffic of goods stood at 52.7 million tons (respectively +7.9%, +26.4% and +4.1% on the same periods of the 2021, 2020 and 2019), of which 29.4 million containerized cargoes (+2.5%, +32.9% and +12.8%) with container handling equal to 2,7 million teu (+1.1%, +32.2% and +7.3%), 8,7 million tons of goods conventional (+8.3%, +23.8% and -1.1%), 11.3 million tons of liquid bulk (+29.6%, +18.1% and -10.8%) and 3.2 million tons of dry bulk (-3.9%, +10.6% and +7.1%). The traffic of cars has been of 379 thousand vehicles (+1.0%, +18.1% and -34,6%). In the passenger sector, cruise passengers were more of 1,6 million (+675.8%, +737.8% and -31.5%) and passengers of ferries 1.3 million (+72.6%, +139.4% and +5.5%).
