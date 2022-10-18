In 2023 Global Ports Holding expects to handle 11.6 million cruise passengers

In the first nine months of this year the traffic of cruise passengers in terminals operated by the Global Ports Holding (GPH) group, which is The world's leading operator in this segment of activity is State of 5,22 million passengers, with an increment of +810.3% compared to 573 thousand cruise passengers in the same period of 2021, the most affected by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the data of the first nine months of 2022 represents an increase of +300.5% compared to the first nine months of 2020, a period largely characterized by the spread of the health crisis at the level worldwide, and a decrease of -23.8% on the first nine months of 2019, when the health emergency had not begun.
In addition, the company has announced that so far reservations for the 2023 indicate that in the first nine months of next year at the terminals of the group will land 3,277 cruise ships, with an increase of the +25.7% compared to 3,277 stopovers in the first nine months of 2022, for a Total traffic (calculated on the basis of the growth trend pre-pandemic) of about 8.4 million passengers (+61.3%). It is It is also necessary to specify that the final data and those forecasts refer to the volume of traffic in the terminals port companies that fall within the scope of consolidation of the group and in ports managed by GPH, while not including in-terminal volumes participated by the company, which is part of the Turkish Global Group Investment Holdings (GIH), i.e. the traffic handled in ports of La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore and Venice.
In the third quarter of 2022 alone, total traffic is State of almost 2.6 million cruise passengers, with increases respectively +418.3%, +14,182.5% and +0.7% on the corresponding quarters of 2021, 2020 and 2019. To date in the third quarter of 2023 GPH terminals are scheduled for 1,049 port calls of ships from cruise for an expected traffic of almost 2.8 million passengers, with increases of +9.8% and +7.2% on the period July-September this year.
Currently in the whole year 2023 Global Ports Holding has in Calendar the stopovers of 4,573 cruise ships for a traffic expected to 11.6 million passengers, with increases respectively +331.8% and +645.6% on the same period of 2021, +585.6% and +775.6% on the same period of 2020 and +36.8% and +26.4% on the pre-pandemic year of 2019.