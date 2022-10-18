testata inforMARE
Published the report of the Mims that illustrates the interventions for the development of the portualità
775 million euros for the electrification of the docks
Roma
October 18, 2022
At the end of his current experience in government, this morning the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, presented the investments planned for the development of ports from the National Recovery Plan and Resilience (PNRR), the National Complementary Plan (PNC) and national resources, funds amounting to EUR 9.2 billion as described in the report "PNRR Investment and Reforms for Ports" published today and covering the almost Total (91%) of the 10.1 billion of investments withheld priority for ports.

Overall, interventions are planned in 47 ports located in 14 regions and under the responsibility of 16 Port System. 46.9% of investments go to the ports of the Mezzogiorno, 37.7% to those of the North and the remaining 15.4% to those of of Central Italy. At regional level, the ports of Liguria and of Sicily are the main beneficiaries: Liguria has been Around €2.7 billion allocated, of which €600 million for the new breakwater of Genoa, Sicily about 1.1 billion.

As part of the investments envisaged in the National Plan Complementary, amounting to a total of EUR 2.835 billion, approximately 52% of the resources (€1,470 million) are allocated to Developing maritime accessibility and resilience port infrastructure to climate change, for which they are 22 interventions in 14 ports are planned. An additional 24% of resources (€675.6 million) is earmarked for electrification of the docks (cold ironing) with 44 interventions in 34 ports. Seven Investments in five ports are planned for related interventions the selective increase in port capacity, with an allocation of resources amounting to approximately 390 million euro, equal to 13.8% of the total. Additional resources are earmarked interventions for the development of hinterland areas (last/penultimate mile rail and road) and efficiency energy with resources of 250 and 50 million respectively euro.

The economic relevance of the interventions is striking provided for the electrification of the docks, with - specifies the Report - a total of 47 ports to be electrified and with a first phase of the Plan that provides for the electrification of the docks Use of cruises and ro/ro-pax. The investments envisaged by the Plan for Cold ironing - explains the document - are equal to about 755 million euro, for an expected capacity of 734 MW to be realized by 31 December 2025. With the ministerial decree of the MIMS of 13 August 2021, n. 330, 48.3% of resources were for the regions of the South and 51.7% for the regions of the Centre-North. The same decree has identified the AdSP and the Regions as beneficiaries and implementers.

Regarding the installation of electrification systems of the docks, the report recalls that the powers required by the cold ironing are very high and therefore it is essential the involvement of all the actors of the electricity system from the transmission to distribution to check if in proximity of ports the electricity network is adequately sized for respond to energy demand in the coming years. If it does not and - the document specifies - it is necessary to identify the works necessary for upgrade, costs and timing necessary for the construction of the plants with a view to network development planning.

Among the factors that condition the achievement of the objectives of the strategy for cold ironing, the report mentions, among the others, uncertainty about return on investment and timing return and lack of coordination of stakeholders' supply chain, from electricity producers to to the end user. Among the objectives, then, in addition to the Reducing dependence on fossil fuels and pollution environmental and acoustic in ports and surrounding areas, the Document includes "The spread of a cold ironing network uniform, long-term, sustainable, flexible, modular and resilient, avoiding distortions and arbitrage for both ports for shipowners/ships and by initiating the infrastructure in Adequate times in view of the mandatory cold ironing at starting from 2030", as well as "the increase in Competitiveness of ports thanks to technological improvement deriving from the infrastructure works that cold ironing is able to enable thanks to the new powers that will be available in port with positive externalities for others port activities (e.g. electrification of logistic activities)".


Priority investments for ports and logistics (€ million)

Cost
intervention
(Mln €)

Resources
DM 353
'Decree
ports'
(Mln €)

Resources
PNRR
(Mln €)

Resources
PNC
(Mln €)

Other
Sources
(Mln €)

Resources
Available
(Mln €)

Needs
residue
(Mln €)

Maintenance of public assets state property

318,3

132,0



101,3

233,3

85,0

Digitalization of logistics and ICT

268,2


250,0


18,2

268,2

0,0

Last/penultimate railway mile and Connections to the port network

889,5

44,2

67,8

218,0

418,8

748,8

140,7

Last road mile

877,4

151,0

36,2

20,0

624,5

831,8

45,6

Maritime accessibility

2.676,1

203,7

16,5

1.240,3

916,5

2.377,1

299,0

Infrastructure resilience to climate change

643,8


106,3

329,7

138,7

574,7

69,1

Energy and environmental efficiency

863,9

29,4


688,5

146,0

863,9

0,0

Total waterfront and cruise services and passengers

126,7

20,1



96,6

116,7

10,0

Industrial activities in ports

1.127,5

152,3



928,8

1.081,1

46,4

Selective capacity increase harbour

2.272,3

243,8


390,0

1.435,0

2.068,7

203,6

TOTAL

10.063,7

976,6

476,8

2.886,5

4.824,4

9.164,3

899,4
Source: Annex to EFD 2022
