ANCIP commemorates the death of Roberto De Tommasi, director general of Intempo, company for the temporary goodwill of port workers. The National Association of Business Companies Portuali recalls that De Tommasi was known and appreciated not only for his indisputable professional qualities, but also for his humanity and empathy that have made him a point of Reference about the administration of personnel in the field harbour. The port companies - regrets the ANCI - will miss A friend and a point of reference with whom to share the great challenges that have always characterized the world of ports.