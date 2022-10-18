The EU examination on the training of seafarers in Italy is positive

The Agency's audit was concluded last Friday European Maritime Safety (EMSA) for the verification of full and effective application by Italy of the Directive European 2022/933 on minimum levels of staff training sailor. The audit confirmed the adequacy and effectiveness of the activities carried out by Italy in compliance with the EU and international obligations on training standards of the Flying staff, but also highlighted ideas for improvement for an increasingly adequate system in the field of education and training.
On 4 October, the EMSA team began its visit to Rome at the General Command of the Coast Guard, the Directorate General for the supervision of Port System Authorities, maritime and inland waterway transport, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health. The visit is then continued in Naples at the local Maritime Directorate and Port Authority, Parthenope University and the Institute of Secondary Education "Duca degli Abruzzi".