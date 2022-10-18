Tomorrow an online workshop on the strategies of Italy and Piedmont for zero-emission road transport
It will be held on the Zoom platform
On-line
October 18, 2022
Tomorrow on the Zoom platform there will be a workshop in free access which is part of a series of online meetings on the Theme "Country and regional initiatives in support of transport Zero-emission freight and road logistics" jointly organised by EMEurope and ALICE, with the support of of the POLIS network and of the ENTRANCE project. During the meeting of tomorrow, organized by Finpiemonte in collaboration with the Ministry of University and Research, will be presented information on Italy's policies, strategies and solutions, and Piedmont for zero-emission road transport.
The aim is to bring together representatives of companies, institutions research, cities and national policymakers, and regional to share information on incentive schemes current and planned, in particular on research programmes and Innovation to accelerate the transition to freight transport Road and zero-emission logistics in regions and countries European. To participate you must register for this links.
Program
9.45
Open virtual meeting room
10.00
Opening and welcome
Electric Mobility Europe (EMEurope), Marcia Giacomini
Piedmont Region
10.05
Introduction: The framework of collaboration for zero emission mobility and logistics in Europe
European Technology Platform for Logistics Innovation (ALICE), Fernando Liesa
10.10
SESSION 1 - Italy and Piedmont: policies, strategies and Solutions for Zero Emission Mobility
Moderator, European Technology Platform for Logistics Innovation (ALICE), Fernando Liesa
National framework: the Italian challenge on zero emission, National Institute for Transport Education and Research (ISFORT), Andrea Appetecchia
The Piedmont Regional Hydrogen Strategy, Piedmont Region, Tiziana Dell'Olmo and Daniele Caffarengo
The new urban logistic plan, Metropolitan City of Torino, Giuseppe Estivo
Overview of best practices and technical solutions, The System of Regional Innovation Clusters, Paolo Dondo
Industrial vision and the market point of view, The Italian Association of the Automotive Industry (ANFIA), Gianmarco Giorda
11.15
SESSION 2 - Round table discussion: zero emission in the logistic sector
Moderator, Carlo Rafele, Professor of Supply Chain Management, Department of Management and Production Engineering, Politecnico of Turin
