19 October 2022 - Year XXVI
CUSTOMS
Pisano (ASSOCAD): we customs analysts must have a broad vision on commercial and logistical logic
We can no longer limit ourselves - he explained - to the knowledge of the rules and procedures
Lerici
October 18, 2022
Customs assistance centres and customs officers can no longer be "only the specialized link in the logistics chain, because that role that represented the field in which Almost exclusively companies in our sector are compared has become, and will increasingly become, a playing field in which they have descended and are taking the field many competitors, to whom, at least in some cases, must be recognized a great commercial, economic and even professional force». This was noted by the president of the National Association of Centers of Customs Assistance (ASSOCAD), Bruno Pisano, during of the assembly of the association held in recent days at Villa Marigola of Lerici (La Spezia).

If the competitors are very fierce, however, according to Pisano the Customs analysts can win this new challenge: "We cannot more limit ourselves - he explained - to the knowledge of the rules and of customs procedures, we must have a broad view on commercial and logistical logics that move the global market in the whose scope we must play at 360 degrees the role of experts in matters and obligations related to European trade, and international, in support of companies that have the stringent need to integrate simplifications into their procedures and opportunities that customs legislation puts to provision'.

In his speech at the conference organized during the day from ASSOCAD, the Director General of the Agency of Customs, Marcello Minenna, encouraged the assistance centers customs and customs to pursue the path of innovation strengthening the strategic role of professionals in the sector customs that represent a precious resource for growth customs action and culture.
